Situation of Rohingya people put on agenda of IPU assembly

World
October 15, 22:07 UTC+3

However the delegates did not support a joint application of Japan and Mexico to discuss a ban on North Korea’s nuclear tests

ST. PETERSBURG, October 15. /TASS/. The issue of the situation of the Rohingya people has been put on the agenda of the 137th assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) currently underway in Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg.

However the delegates did not support a joint application of Japan and Mexico to discuss a ban on North Korea’s nuclear tests.

