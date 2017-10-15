Situation of Rohingya people put on agenda of IPU assembly

Moscow calls on Washington ‘not to fix what if not broke’ in Iran nuclear dealRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 15, 23:49
West should undertake main burden of responsibility for Syria’s restoration - senatorRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 15, 15:56
Russia’s lower house drafts bill retaliating US sanctionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 14, 22:50
Russia’s Defense Ministry says US responsible for carpet-bombing in RaqqaRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 14, 22:41
Russia’s Foreign Ministry confirms preparations underway for Johnson’s visit to MoscowRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 14, 18:51
Sharapova moves to WTA final roundSport October 14, 11:25
Russia hails former French culture minister’s election as UNESCO director generalSociety & Culture October 13, 21:33
US may deliberately stop Russian defense officials from attending UN events — ministryRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 13, 21:29
Audrey Azoulay of France elected UNESCO director generalWorld October 13, 21:15
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ST. PETERSBURG, October 15. /TASS/. The issue of the situation of the Rohingya people has been put on the agenda of the 137th assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) currently underway in Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg.
However the delegates did not support a joint application of Japan and Mexico to discuss a ban on North Korea’s nuclear tests.