US leaves North Korea no choice other than develop nuclear programs - North Korean MP

World
October 15, 22:01 UTC+3

"We want the United States to stop its hostile policy towards North Korea," Deputy Chairman of North Korea’s Supreme People’s Assembly An Tong Chun noted

Share
1 pages in this article

ST. PETERSBURG, October 15. /TASS/. The United States’ policy leaves north Korea no choice other than to develop its nuclear programs. Which has a deterrent character, Deputy Chairman of North Korea’s Supreme People’s Assembly An Tong Chun, who heads his country’s delegation to the Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly, said at a plenary session on Sunday.

"Our country is facing a threat, with its existence at stake," he said referring to US President Donald Trump’s speech at the latest United Nations General Assembly. "But history proves that we must be able to defend ourselves."

"Our nuclear programs are programs of nuclear deterrence geared to defend our independence. We have no other choice than to develop our nuclear programs," he stressed.

"We want the United States to stop its hostile policy towards North Korea. It creates barriers on the path of peace talks," he noted.

DPRK Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho said in a conversation with a TASS delegation in Pyongyang on Wednesday that by his speech at the UN General Assembly in September, in which he practically vowed to destroy the DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea) for its nuclear program, US President Donald Trump "lighted the fuse of war against us."

The US president wrote on his Twitter account on October 1 he was actually against attempt to establish dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang and recommended State Secretary Rex Tillerson not to waste his time and effort.

Strains have been keeping on on the Korean Peninsula over North Korea’s developing its nuclear missile program and the United States’ and South Korea’s staging military drills. In July, North Korea made two test launches of ballistic missiles. On August 29 and September 15, it launched two missiles which flew over Japan and on September 3 it announced a successful test of a hydrogen bomb.

