Syria demands immediate withdrawal of Turkish troops from its territory

World
October 15, 18:31 UTC+3

"The Syrian parliament demands Turkish troops be withdrawn from the Syrian territory without preliminary conditions," speaker of the Syrian People’s Council, or parliament, Hammouda Sabbagh said

ST. PETERSBURG, October 15. /TASS/. Syria demands Turkey withdraw its troops from the Syrian territory immediately, speaker of the Syrian People’s Council, or parliament, Hammouda Sabbagh said on Sunday.

"The Syrian parliament demands Turkish troops be withdrawn from the Syrian territory without preliminary conditions," he said at a plenary session of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly.

