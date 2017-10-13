New US ambassador to Russia grateful for warm reception in Moscow

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman has said he is grateful for the warm reception he received in Moscow.

"Let me tell you how grateful I am, along with my family, for the very warm reception that we have received since our arrival here in Moscow," he said in a video address published in the US embassy’s Twitter account.

The ambassador also invited social media users to send him questions. "As ambassador, I’m eager to learn about Russia, its culture and the talented and fascinating people who live here," he said.

On October 3, Russian President Vladimir Putin received credentials from 20 new ambassadors to Russia, including Huntsman. "As the US Ambassador to the Russian Federation, I look forward to working to rebuild trust between our two countries and to strengthening the bilateral relationship based on cooperation on common interests," Huntsman said after presenting his credentials to the Russian president.