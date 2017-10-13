Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

New US ambassador to Russia grateful for warm reception in Moscow

World
October 13, 20:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On October 3, the Russian president received credentials from 20 new ambassadors to Russia, including Huntsman

Share
1 pages in this article
US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman

US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman

©  AP Photo/Alex Brandon

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman has said he is grateful for the warm reception he received in Moscow.

Read also
US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman

US ambassador says he plans to work in Russia on the basis of pragmatism

"Let me tell you how grateful I am, along with my family, for the very warm reception that we have received since our arrival here in Moscow," he said in a video address published in the US embassy’s Twitter account.

The ambassador also invited social media users to send him questions. "As ambassador, I’m eager to learn about Russia, its culture and the talented and fascinating people who live here," he said.

On October 3, Russian President Vladimir Putin received credentials from 20 new ambassadors to Russia, including Huntsman. "As the US Ambassador to the Russian Federation, I look forward to working to rebuild trust between our two countries and to strengthening the bilateral relationship based on cooperation on common interests," Huntsman said after presenting his credentials to the Russian president.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
4
Las Vegas shooting kills at least 50 — police
12
Aftermath of powerful earthquake in Mexico
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US may deliberately stop Russian defense officials from attending UN events — ministry
2
Russia hopes US refusal to recertify Iran nuclear deal will not impact JCPOA realization
3
Russia, Cuba achieve strategic partnership thanks to Fidel Castro — Lavrov
4
US quits UNESCO citing anti-Israel bias
5
Russia’s Aerospace Forces kill over 30 terrorist ringleaders in Syria since early October
6
Russian top brass: US radars cover all possible trajectories of Russian ballistic missiles
7
Russian diplomat comments on Catalonia events
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама