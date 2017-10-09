US ambassador says he plans to work in Russia on the basis of pragmatism

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman has said he plans to work with Russia’s leaders on the basis of pragmatism and the search for mutually beneficial solutions.

"It’s no secret, we’re at a low point in the US-Russian relationship," the ambassador said in his video address posted on the US Embassy’s Twitter page. "I look forward to engaging Russia’s leaders to find practical solutions to the many challenges that face today’s relationship. When we don’t agree, I’ll represent America’s values and interests with straight talk and I’ll listen with respect and an open mind."

"For now I’m happy to have arrived in Moscow," the US diplomat noted. "I look forward to meeting Russians from all different walks of life."

Huntsman was approved as US Ambassador to Russia by the US Senate in late September. During his nomination hearings held on September 19 Huntsman said the United States had no other choice but to interact with Russia in solving a number of global issues. He also said he was set to discuss with the Russian authorities the issues of combating terrorism, arms control and non-proliferation, as well as a political settlement to the Syrian conflict and the Ukrainian crisis.

Huntsman, 57, served as governor of the US state of Utah between 2005 and 2009. He speaks Chinese and is a father of seven children. The politician became America's youngest ambassador in over a century, when in 1992 he was appointed US ambassador to Singapore at the age of 32.

Former US President Barack Obama appointed him the country’s ambassador to China in 2009 and he served in that capacity until 2011.