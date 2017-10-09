Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US ambassador says he plans to work in Russia on the basis of pragmatism

World
October 09, 11:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Jon Huntsman said he looks forward to engaging Russia’s leaders to find practical solutions to the many challenges that face today’s relationship between Moscow and Washington

Share
1 pages in this article
US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman

US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman

© AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman has said he plans to work with Russia’s leaders on the basis of pragmatism and the search for mutually beneficial solutions.

"It’s no secret, we’re at a low point in the US-Russian relationship," the ambassador said in his video address posted on the US Embassy’s Twitter page. "I look forward to engaging Russia’s leaders to find practical solutions to the many challenges that face today’s relationship. When we don’t agree, I’ll represent America’s values and interests with straight talk and I’ll listen with respect and an open mind."

"For now I’m happy to have arrived in Moscow," the US diplomat noted. "I look forward to meeting Russians from all different walks of life."

Read also
US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman

US new ambassador pledges to rebuild trust in US-Russia relations

Huntsman was approved as US Ambassador to Russia by the US Senate in late September. During his nomination hearings held on September 19 Huntsman said the United States had no other choice but to interact with Russia in solving a number of global issues. He also said he was set to discuss with the Russian authorities the issues of combating terrorism, arms control and non-proliferation, as well as a political settlement to the Syrian conflict and the Ukrainian crisis.

Huntsman, 57, served as governor of the US state of Utah between 2005 and 2009. He speaks Chinese and is a father of seven children. The politician became America's youngest ambassador in over a century, when in 1992 he was appointed US ambassador to Singapore at the age of 32.

Former US President Barack Obama appointed him the country’s ambassador to China in 2009 and he served in that capacity until 2011.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Turkey says it may annul S-400 contract if Russia rejects idea of joint production
2
Turkey launches operation to establish security in Syria’s Idlib
3
Russia expects highest grain harvest — Putin
4
Riyadh may increase Russian quota for Hajj to Mecca, Medina to 25,000
5
Russia upgrades Tupolev-160M2 bomber
6
Russian lawmaker says West used Putin’s birthday to defame Russia
7
US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal may trigger negative consequences — Kremlin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама