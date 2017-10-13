US uses Middle East crises to sell weapons — speaker

Kremlin concerned over non-issuance of US visas to Russian officers planning to visit UNRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 13, 14:59
ST. PETERSBURG, October 13. /TASS/. The United States is using the crises in Middle Eastern countries as a backdrop for selling its weapons, Speaker of Iran’s Majlis (parliament) Ali Larijani said on Friday.
"The analysis of the US policy in the Middle East shows that the American strategy is playing with terrorism rather than fighting it. America seeks to sell its weapons and sees the continues of the crises in Middle Eastern countries as a background for selling insecurity," he said at a plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in St. Petersburg.
The meeting was chaired by speaker of Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament) and Chairman of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly Vyacheslav Volodin. Iran has observer status in the organization.