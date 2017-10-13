Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US uses Middle East crises to sell weapons — speaker

World
October 13, 14:19 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

The American strategy is playing with terrorism rather than fighting it, Speaker of Iran’s Majlis Ali Larijani said

Share
1 pages in this article

ST. PETERSBURG, October 13. /TASS/. The United States is using the crises in Middle Eastern countries as a backdrop for selling its weapons, Speaker of Iran’s Majlis (parliament) Ali Larijani said on Friday.

Read also

Diplomat says US-made chemical weapons found in Syria prove West’s support for terrorists

"The analysis of the US policy in the Middle East shows that the American strategy is playing with terrorism rather than fighting it. America seeks to sell its weapons and sees the continues of the crises in Middle Eastern countries as a background for selling insecurity," he said at a plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in St. Petersburg.

The meeting was chaired by speaker of Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament) and Chairman of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly Vyacheslav Volodin. Iran has observer status in the organization.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
4
Las Vegas shooting kills at least 50 — police
12
Aftermath of powerful earthquake in Mexico
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Diplomat mocks CNN’s allegations that Pokemon Go part of ‘Russian meddling conspiracy’
2
Russia requests Turkey's explanation on new export restrictions
3
Russian top brass: US radars cover all possible trajectories of Russian ballistic missiles
4
Kremlin concerned over non-issuance of US visas to Russian officers planning to visit UN
5
Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow to rock Moscow, St. Petersburg stages in April 2018
6
Dusseldorf court lifts all restrictions on OPAL gas pipeline capacities
7
First planes to land at new military airfield in Russia’s Baltic exclave by year-end
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама