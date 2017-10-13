Parliament speaker says Iran may quit nuclear deal if US withdraws

ST. PETERSBURG, October 13. /TASS/. Iran will withdraw from the agreement on its nuclear program, if the United States does that, speaker of Iran’s Majlis (parliament) Ali Larijani told reporters on Friday.

"Certainly, that’s a possibility," he said answering a question on the issue.

Ali Larijani also stated the US actions on the Iranian nuclear deal and the sanctions policy against Iran and Russia may cause chaos in the international relations.

"They seem to have begun certain movements, which in the long run will cause a lack of order on the international arena," he said on Friday during a meeting with speaker of the Russian parliament’s lower house Vladimir Volodin.

"The proof of that are the sanctions, which they have announced against Iran and against Russia, as well as the measures they recently began undertaking in relation to the nuclear deal with Iran."

If the US fails agreements on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program, nothing will remain from the deal. "Over recent months, the US has been violating the nuclear agreements," the Iranian speaker continued.

"We would like to thank Russia for its position, as well as (Foreign Minister) Sergei Lavrov, who participated in the 5+1 meeting in New York."

"At that meeting, Lavrov said openly and transparently that the US had violated JCPOA," he added.

According to the nuclear deal, the parties "have been entering a new arena" because of America's unclear position.

"And I, watching the talks the US Secretary of State [Rex] Tillerson had, honestly speaking, was surprised. He said clearly that you, while agreeing, were to realize clearly: when governments change, agreements may change, too," the Iranian politician said. "But in that case, no agreements would be possible ever."

"To this day, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed seven times Iran’s adherence to its obligations under JCPOA," he continued. "We had huge expenses to achieve the agreement, and they - what - have they expected us to suffer expenses and then not use the agreements?"

"This is why I believe, Iran does not have any other way out, and this is why once again would emerge a new question on the international arena," he said, adding Iran hopes for an "effective role of Russia" in this matter.

Situation around the deal

The Washington Post wrote on Thursday that Trump was expected to announce this week that he would "decertify" the Iran nuclear deal saying it does not meet the US national interests.

Iran and the P5+1 group of international mediators (Russia, the United Kingdom, China, the United States, France and Germany) signed a Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program in July 2015 in Vienna. Under the deal, which started being implemented in January 2016, Iran undertakes to limit its nuclear activities and allow transparent international control of its nuclear program. Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will monitor nuclear facilities in Iran for the next 25 years.

In exchange, UN, US and European Union sanctions were to be gradually taken off Iran. The arms embargo imposed, by the UN Security Council, will remain in force for five years, the ban on supplying ballistic missile technologies to Iran - for eight years. If Iran violates any points of the agreement, sanctions against it will be renewed.