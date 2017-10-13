Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Parliament speaker says Iran may quit nuclear deal if US withdraws

World
October 13, 12:39 UTC+3

The politician called a possible violation of the nuclear deal by the States an "insult to UN"

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

ST. PETERSBURG, October 13. /TASS/. Iran will withdraw from the agreement on its nuclear program, if the United States does that, speaker of Iran’s Majlis (parliament) Ali Larijani told reporters on Friday.

"Certainly, that’s a possibility," he said answering a question on the issue. 

Ali Larijani also stated the US actions on the Iranian nuclear deal and the sanctions policy against Iran and Russia may cause chaos in the international relations.

Read also

Tillerson says Trump may have decision on Iran nuclear deal

"They seem to have begun certain movements, which in the long run will cause a lack of order on the international arena," he said on Friday during a meeting with speaker of the Russian parliament’s lower house Vladimir Volodin.

"The proof of that are the sanctions, which they have announced against Iran and against Russia, as well as the measures they recently began undertaking in relation to the nuclear deal with Iran."

If the US fails agreements on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program, nothing will remain from the deal. "Over recent months, the US has been violating the nuclear agreements," the Iranian speaker continued.

"We would like to thank Russia for its position, as well as (Foreign Minister) Sergei Lavrov, who participated in the 5+1 meeting in New York."

"At that meeting, Lavrov said openly and transparently that the US had violated JCPOA," he added.

Read also

Trump slams Iran for disregarding America, calls it 'number one terrorist state'

According to the nuclear deal, the parties "have been entering a new arena" because of America's unclear position.

"And I, watching the talks the US Secretary of State [Rex] Tillerson had, honestly speaking, was surprised. He said clearly that you, while agreeing, were to realize clearly: when governments change, agreements may change, too," the Iranian politician said. "But in that case, no agreements would be possible ever."

"To this day, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed seven times Iran’s adherence to its obligations under JCPOA," he continued. "We had huge expenses to achieve the agreement, and they - what - have they expected us to suffer expenses and then not use the agreements?"

"This is why I believe, Iran does not have any other way out, and this is why once again would emerge a new question on the international arena," he said, adding Iran hopes for an "effective role of Russia" in this matter.

Situation around the deal

The Washington Post wrote on Thursday that Trump was expected to announce this week that he would "decertify" the Iran nuclear deal saying it does not meet the US national interests.

Iran and the P5+1 group of international mediators (Russia, the United Kingdom, China, the United States, France and Germany) signed a Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program in July 2015 in Vienna. Under the deal, which started being implemented in January 2016, Iran undertakes to limit its nuclear activities and allow transparent international control of its nuclear program. Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will monitor nuclear facilities in Iran for the next 25 years.

In exchange, UN, US and European Union sanctions were to be gradually taken off Iran. The arms embargo imposed, by the UN Security Council, will remain in force for five years, the ban on supplying ballistic missile technologies to Iran - for eight years. If Iran violates any points of the agreement, sanctions against it will be renewed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
4
Las Vegas shooting kills at least 50 — police
12
Aftermath of powerful earthquake in Mexico
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian top brass: US radars cover all possible trajectories of Russian ballistic missiles
2
Press review: Trump may boost Iran’s hardliners and what Russian-US talks hold for Kabul
3
Russia requests Turkey's explanation on new export restrictions
4
Japanese military ships heading for visit to Russia
5
US going to work hard to prevent downfall of IS in Syria, says Russian senator
6
Russia’s top cinema chain says controversial tsar film back on its schedule
7
Iskanders group may grow in response to US armor division in Poland — legislator
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама