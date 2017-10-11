Moldova to seek presidency in post-Soviet CIS alliance, says president

SOCHI, October 11. /TASS/. Moldova will be seeking the rotating presidency of the post-Soviet Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), President Igor Dodon said after a session of the Council of the CIS Heads of State on Wednesday.

"I noted with regrets that Moldova has missed an opportunity to get the CIS presidency in 2017. However, we don’t abandon this idea and will be seeking this honorary status," Dodon wrote on his Facebook page.

"We must develop cooperation both in the West and in the East. A vast potential of our cooperation with eastern partners has not been unlocked in full," he went on. "I am sure that Moldova must play a more active role on the post-Soviet space, in particular within the framework of the CIS and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)," he stressed, adding that in his speech on Wednesday he had outlined the importance of CIS for all its participants.

"Separately, we would have long been dismembered on a geopolitical rack," he said. "This is not just a metaphor, but also the reality of our days. Many of us have felt this kind of destructive processes in their countries," Dodon said.

"Not only economic self-sufficiency, but the very statehood of Moldova depends on stability and positive processes in the countries of the CIS and in the EAEU. That is why, the existence of the CIS and the EAEU is a matter of survival as a full-fledged state, without quotation marks," Dodon said.