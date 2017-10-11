North Korean foreign minister meets with TASS delegation

PYONGYANG, October 11. /TASS/. North Korea’s Foreign Minister and a member of the Workers’ Party Politburo Ri Yong-ho met on Wednesday with a delegation of the Russian news agency TASS led by Director General Sergey Mikhailov.

Mikhailov is in Pyongyang at the invitation of the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The foreign minister welcomed the delegation, stressing the importance of the visit during such a difficult time for the Korean Peninsula. He said North Korea highly appreciates the historically friendly relations with Russia.

On October 12, Russia and North Korea will mark the 69th anniversary since establishing diplomatic ties.

At talks with the delegation, Ri Yong-ho spoke about the tense situation around North Korea due to the United States, and his country’s readiness to counter any aggression.

The TASS chief thanked the foreign minister for a chance to meet and a detailed discussion, and also congratulated him on being elected to the Workers’ Party Politburo.

Mikhailov also spoke about the plans of TASS to develop ties with the KCNA and the preparations to celebrate next year the 70th anniversary since establishing diplomatic relations. There are plans to hold a large-scale photo exhibition dedicated to the history of bilateral relations, he said. The foreign minister backed the proposal.