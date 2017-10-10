Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Dodon asks Putin to back Chisinau’s bid for observer status in Eurasian Economic Union

World
October 10, 21:44 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Moldova is interested in continuing cooperation with Russia within the framework of the post-Soviet Commonwealth of Independents States and other international organizations

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Moldovan President Igor Dodon has asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to support his country’s bid to get an observer status in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

"I have asked the Russian president to support the application of the Republic of Moldova to get an observer status at the Eurasian Economic Union," Dodon wrote on Facebook after talks with the Russian leader. He also said he was sincerely interested in continuing cooperation with Russia within the framework of the post-Soviet Commonwealth of Independents States and other international organizations.

"I am confident that our relations with Russia - the main strategic partner of Moldova - will keep growing despite the difficulties put in the way to this," Dodon wrote. He noted that not all among the Moldovan political elite appreciated his policy towards improving bilateral relations and developing strategic partnership.

"The government and the parliamentary majority controlled by Western states are trying in every way to undermine relations between our countries," Dodon said.

Read also
Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev

Eurasian Economic Union endorses Moldova’s application for observer status

"I have stated that I resolutely condemn any anti-Russian manifestations in the activity of the Moldovan authorities, such as deportations from Moldova of Russian officials, journalists and artists, anti-Russian propaganda in state media," he went on. "I have assured the Russian president that I won’t sign any anti-Russian law even if the parliamentary majority votes for it repeatedly. This, in particular, concerns the bill seeking a ban on broadcasting of Russian news and analytical programs on the Moldovan territory," the president stressed.

He also said he had requested "to expand the list of Moldovan enterprises that will get an access to the Russian market and to grant migration amnesty to the Moldovan nationals whose violations fall under Article 27 of the Federal Law 114 (on procedures of entering and leaving the Russian Federation)".

In earlier developments, the Moldavan authorities deported a Russian delegation heading for Transnistria, which particularly comprised President of the Russian Military Expert Board Major General Alexander Vladimirov. In August, Moldova declared persona non grata Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin, who is also Russian President’s Special Representative for Transnistria and a co-chair of the Russian-Moldovan intergovernmental commission. Moldova’s authorities barred representatives of the media, including NTV, REN TV, Life News and others, from entering the country as they were planning to participate in events devoted to the 25th anniversary of the peacekeeping operation in Transnistria.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Vladimir Putin's take on cryptocurrencies
2
Russia’s ‘soldier of the future’ combat outfit gets nuclear-blast resistant watch
3
Zaryadye: Moscow's park of the future on display today
4
Russian airstrikes wipe out 300 IS militants on Euphrates eastern bank
5
Russian Su-24 jet skids off runway in Syria, crew killed
6
Russia has no intention to pay compensation for Crimea, senior MP says
7
Czech president chides anti-Russian sanctions as dividing Europe
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама