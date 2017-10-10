Syria counts on Russia’s assistance in restoring country’s economy — top diplomat

Zaryadye: Moscow's park of the future on display todaySociety & Culture October 10, 16:56
White & Case to represent Russia in legal battle for diplomatic propertyWorld October 10, 16:40
Over 30,000 fans expected at Russia-Iran friendly football match in KazanSport October 10, 16:17
Russia’s ‘soldier of the future’ combat outfit gets nuclear-blast resistant watchMilitary & Defense October 10, 15:26
Over 1.5 mln ticket requests submitted for 2018 FIFA World CupSport October 10, 14:28
Nemtsov’s family asks Supreme Court to requalify politician’s murderRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 10, 13:56
Russia-Syria trade turnover up 42% in seven months of 2017Business & Economy October 10, 13:45
Russia delivers more than 180 strikes against terrorists in Deir ez-ZorMilitary & Defense October 10, 13:32
Russia may sign 4 commercial contracts for Proton rocket launches in 2019Science & Space October 10, 13:25
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
SOCHI, October 10. /TASS/. Syria hopes for Russia’s assistance in restoring the country’s economy, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said at the 10th meeting of the permanent Russian-Syrian commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation on Tuesday.
"Syria’s leadership and people are grateful to Russia for its support and assistance to the Syrian people in the fight against terrorism," the minister said. "At this stage, it is important to begin the next fight - the struggle for restoring Syria’s economy."
Muallem noted that "it was possible to create the basis for strategic cooperation" as part of interaction within the Russian-Syrian commission. "It depends on Russian companies how soon we will be able to fully restore Syria’s economy," he stressed. The Syrian minister expressed confidence that cooperation between the two countries "helps overcome all difficulties."
"We agreed to monitor the implementation of the agreements that had been reached. I would like to thank both delegations for the work to prepare the documents for the meeting," he added.