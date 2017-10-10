Back to Main page
Russia-Syria trade turnover up 42% in seven months of 2017

Business & Economy
October 10, 13:45 UTC+3

The Russian deputy PM expects that Russian business will play an active role in economic recovery of Syria

© AP Photo/Diaa Hadid

SOCHI, October 10. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Russia and Syria soared 42% in seven months of 2017 year-on-year to $192.8 mln, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said at the 10th meeting of the permanent Russian-Syrian commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation on Tuesday.

"The trade turnover between Russia and Syria increased almost 42% in January-July of 2017 compared with the same period last year to $192.8 mln, particularly, exports (from Russia) soared by more than 50% to $191 mln," he said.

Role of Russian business in reviving Syrian economy

Rogozin expects that Russian business will play an active role in economic recovery of Syria.

Read also

Over 15,000 small businesses resume activities in Syria’s Aleppo

"We are now stating that time comes for economic restoration and expect that Russia’s business will take a most active part in this process," the deputy prime minister said.

Russia and Syria will launch a direct shipping line, according to Rogozin.

"Direct shipping line between Russian and Syrian ports is being created in parallel," Rogozin said.

The agricultural goods are transported by the Oboronlogistika company, which is "interested in extending the services," he said.

