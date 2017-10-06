Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukrainian parliament passes law extending Donbass special status

World
October 06, 12:30 UTC+3 KIEV

Ukraine’s parliament has passed a law "On creating conditions for a peaceful settlement of the situation in separate districts of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions"

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Palinchak/Press Office of the President of Ukraine/TASS

KIEV, October 6. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (parliament) has passed a law "On creating conditions for a peaceful settlement of the situation in separate districts of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions" extending the special status of the Donbass region by one year. However, it contains the provisions, according to which the special status will come into force only after "all illegal armed units and military equipment, along with militants and mercenaries" are withdrawn from these territories. The bill in this form was supported by 229 lawmakers (with 226 required votes).

Read also

Ukraine’s president suggests Verkhovna Rada should prolong Donbass special status

The validity period of the Law on granting special self-government status to separate districts of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions passed back in 2014 expires on October 18. It is the key document for a political settlement in eastern Ukraine. Representatives of the self-proclaimed Donbass republics have said on numerous occasions that the refusal to extend it will be tantamount to refusal to implement the Minsk agreements.

Having extended the special status for another 12 months, Kiev, nevertheless, added to the text of the law the reservation, which actually blocks its coming into effect until it gains full control over the region.

This effectively nullifies all Contact Group negotiations on local elections in the Donbass region and the special self-government status as part of Ukraine’s constitutional reform and the agreement reached by the "Normandy Four" on the mechanism of enactment of the special status law in accordance with the "Steinmeier formula" (proposed by Frank-Walter Steinmeier who served as German Foreign Minister from December 2013 to January 2017.)

Moreover, the bill includes the phrase that the extension of the special status is aimed, among other things, at creating "the necessary conditions for deploying the UN peacekeeping operation to the separate districts of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions."

That idea was reiterated by Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko at the recent UN General Assembly session.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
The might of Russia's MiG-29 multirole frontline fighter
2
US al-Tanf base used by IS groups for attacks against Syria — Defense Ministry
3
Moscow hopes Greece’s decision to extradite Russian citizen to US is not final
4
Defense Ministry refutes reports about downed Russian helicopter in Syria
5
Russian lawmaker slams Trump’s statements on Iran as 'provocative'
6
Ex-Soviet leader Gorbachev welcomes decision to award Nobel Peace Prize to ICAN
7
Kremlin blasts Ukraine’s Donbass reintegration bill as 'unacceptable'
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама