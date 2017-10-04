Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukraine’s president suggests Verkhovna Rada should prolong Donbass special status

World
October 04, 18:04 UTC+3 KIEV

Poroshenko has introduced to Verkhovna Rada the draft law "on establishment of conditions for peace settlement in separate areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions"

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Sergei Chuzavkov

KIEV, October 4. /TASS/. Ukraine’s President Pyotr Poroshenko has introduced to Verkhovna Rada the draft law "On establishment of conditions for peace settlement in separate areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions" that prolongs the region’s special status for one year, a document published on the parliament’s website on Wednesday states.

Read also

Ukraine’s MP says there will be no special status for Donbass

"The special order of local self-governance in certain areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions is imposed on a temporary basis, for a term that will expire one year after the day of enactment of Ukraine’s law ‘On establishment of necessary conditions for peace settlement in separate areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions,’" the draft law says.

The draft law stipulates introduction of a corresponding amendment to Article 1 of the law "On the special order of local self-governance in separate areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions" (the law on the Donbass special status) that was adopted on September 16, 2014, and that expires on October 18, 2017.

According to the draft law, extension of the special status is chiefly aimed at establishment of "necessary conditions to deploy UN peacekeeping operations in separate areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions."

The draft law has an "urgent" status and is to be studied by the parliamentary committees and Verkhovna Rada members as a matter of priority.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says Kim Jong-il told him about North Korea’s nukes back in early 2000s
2
Putin comments on economic sanctions against Russia
3
Russia’s air force ready to halt IS actions in Syria
4
Moscow wants US to coordinate actions with Syrian army, Russian air group
5
Putin highlights Russia’s strong point as never stooping to double dealing
6
Russia’s Aerospace Forces eliminate 12 Jabhat al-Nusra commanders in Syria
7
Russian embassy in US shows how US officials "toured" Russian consulate
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама