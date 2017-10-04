Maduro confident Russia will continue assisting Venezuela in defense sector

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has expressed confidence that Russia will continue to provide assistance to Venezuela in the military-technical sphere.

"Cooperation in the military-technical sector is one of the issues we plan to discuss during this visit [to Russia]," he said at a Russian Energy Week session on Wednesday. "I am sure, even if we do not ask, we will be given even more support to boost Venezuela’s defense capacity and sovereignty."

Maduro noted that cooperation with Russia had made Venezuela’s armed forces "three times stronger over the past 15 years."