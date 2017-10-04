Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Maduro confident Russia will continue assisting Venezuela in defense sector

World
October 04, 11:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Maduro noted that cooperation with Russia had made Venezuela’s armed forces "three times stronger over the past 15 years."

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has expressed confidence that Russia will continue to provide assistance to Venezuela in the military-technical sphere.

"Cooperation in the military-technical sector is one of the issues we plan to discuss during this visit [to Russia]," he said at a Russian Energy Week session on Wednesday. "I am sure, even if we do not ask, we will be given even more support to boost Venezuela’s defense capacity and sovereignty."

Maduro noted that cooperation with Russia had made Venezuela’s armed forces "three times stronger over the past 15 years."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to complete its missile warning radar network by 2019
2
Russia’s Aerospace Forces eliminate 12 Jabhat al-Nusra commanders in Syria
3
Putin views Salyut-7 movie, meets with celebrated astronauts Dzhanibekov and Savinykh
4
UAE wants to buy over a squadron of Su-35 advanced fighter jets from Russia
5
Russian embassy in US shows how US officials "toured" Russian consulate
6
Putin concerned over Catalonia crisis
7
Defense minister: Russia's future airborne radar to detect new generation aircraft
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама