Russian UN ambassador points to loopholes for terrorists in legislations of some states

UNITED NATIONS, September 28. /TASS/. Russian UN Ambassador Vitaly Nebenzya pointed on Thursday to loopholes left for terrorists in the legislations of some countries.

Against the backdrop of "evolution of terrorist threats," it is getting increasingly evident that international efforts in fight against terrorism "can depend among other reasons on how carefully certain states approach to their commitments," Nebenzya told a Security Council session reviewing the implementation of counter-terrorist resolution 1373 passed in September 2001.

"Gaps in anti-terrorist systems don’t go unseen. Terrorists aptly take advantage of these loopholes. Escaping justice in one country, they will inevitably pose a threat to other, first of all neighboring, countries," the diplomat said. The Russian envoy regretted that national anti-terrorist legislations of different countries are often in "an embryo state".

He drew attention to the 2016 review of the implementation of Resolution 1373, which showed that legislations of some countries have no provisions necessary for criminal persecution of foreign terrorists.

"Some countries have no due mechanisms for the exchange of information and inter-departmental coordination, immigration and visa controls are not adequate. Far from all states are connected to respective data bases of Interpol," Nebenzya said. "Insufficient work in the sphere of curbing the financing of terrorism is also evident. This is the list that is unfortunately far from complete," he regretted.

Fight against propaganda of terrorism

He said the countries must bear in mind that "terrorism, which does not need special financial injections, comes to the forefront today". Nebenzya referred to suicide bombers vulnerable to powerful propaganda work. "It is enough to have a truck for committing attacks. Of course, it is impossible to put under control such murder weapons, that is why an accent is needed on preventive measures and fight against radicalization," he noted.

Against this background, shortcomings are seen in the implementation of Security Council Resolution 1624 aimed at fight against incitement to terrorism.

Nebenzya also urged "immediate and coordinated measures to determine and remove terrorist content from the Internet" which is used for propaganda of radical ideas and recruitment of militants. Nebenzya welcomed the holding of a special high-level meeting on the issue last week, initiated by the UK, France and Italy, but said it was"‘paradoxical" that some time ago "certain countries declined to work with the Russian draft resolution of the Security Council on fight against terrorist ideology". This document, however, was aimed "at solving the above tasks," he said.