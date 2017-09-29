Turkey, Russia support territorial integrity of Iraq and Syria — Erdogan

ANKARA, September 28. /TASS/. Turkey and Russia support the territorial integrity of Iraq and Syria, Turkish President Tayyip Recep Erdogan said on Thursday at a news conference he addressed together with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Live coverage of the conference was provided by A Haber channel.

"Turkey will continue close cooperation with Russia for attaining political solution to the crisis in Syria," Erdogan said.

He also said it was essential "to prevent the government of Iraqi Kurdistan from making a still graver error."

The September 25 referendum on independence that was held in the three governorates of Iraq making up the Kurdish autonomous area caused strong objections from the Iraqi federal government and the governments of some other countries, including Turkey and Iran.

The Kurdish supreme election commission said on Wednesday more than 90% registered voters who had come to the polls voted in favor of separation from Iraq.