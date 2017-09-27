Almost 93% of voters support Iraqi Kurdistan's independence in referendum

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. More than 90% of voters who took part in the September 25 referendum on independence of Iraqi Kurdistan have supported the idea of creating an independent Kurdish state, the Kurdish Supreme Independent Election Commission said on Wednesday.

According to the final data released by the commission, of the 3.3 million residents of Iraq's Kurdish autonomy who had come to the polls as many as 92.73% voted in favor of independence. The turnout was 72% of registered voters.

Election commission chairman Handrin Muhammed said the plebiscite had taken place in the atmosphere of transparency and under control of local and foreign observers.

"It wasn't marked by either any particular problems or violations," he said.