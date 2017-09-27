Almost 93% of voters support Iraqi Kurdistan's independence in referendum

Manchester United fans get raincoats ahead of Champions League match against CSKA MoscowSport September 27, 22:40
Germany’s envoy: Russia and Germany share responsibility for the destiny of our continentWorld September 27, 21:51
Armenian Grandmaster Levon Aronian wins 2017 World Chess Cup in TbilisiSport September 27, 21:10
Russia's top diplomat praises Spartak FC for courage in playing against LiverpoolSport September 27, 20:30
Almost 93% of voters support Iraqi Kurdistan's independence in referendumWorld September 27, 19:50
Scientists collect soil in Yamal to see what climate was like 50,000 years agoSociety & Culture September 27, 18:58
Russia should be prepared for US revenge for success in Syria, expert warnsRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 27, 18:55
Russia to participate in project for creating Deep Space Gateway cislunar stationScience & Space September 27, 18:32
Off the beaten path: Russia's lesser-known tourist destinationsSociety & Culture September 27, 18:03
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. More than 90% of voters who took part in the September 25 referendum on independence of Iraqi Kurdistan have supported the idea of creating an independent Kurdish state, the Kurdish Supreme Independent Election Commission said on Wednesday.
According to the final data released by the commission, of the 3.3 million residents of Iraq's Kurdish autonomy who had come to the polls as many as 92.73% voted in favor of independence. The turnout was 72% of registered voters.
Election commission chairman Handrin Muhammed said the plebiscite had taken place in the atmosphere of transparency and under control of local and foreign observers.
"It wasn't marked by either any particular problems or violations," he said.