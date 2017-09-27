Back to Main page
Almost 93% of voters support Iraqi Kurdistan's independence in referendum

World
September 27, 19:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Election commission chairman said the referendum had taken place in the atmosphere of transparency

© EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. More than 90% of voters who took part in the September 25 referendum on independence of Iraqi Kurdistan have supported the idea of creating an independent Kurdish state, the Kurdish Supreme Independent Election Commission said on Wednesday.

Read also

Putin discusses Kurdish referendum with Erdogan, Rouhani

According to the final data released by the commission, of the 3.3 million residents of Iraq's Kurdish autonomy who had come to the polls as many as 92.73% voted in favor of independence. The turnout was 72% of registered voters.

Election commission chairman Handrin Muhammed said the plebiscite had taken place in the atmosphere of transparency and under control of local and foreign observers.

"It wasn't marked by either any particular problems or violations," he said.

