Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kyrgyz PM to pay first official visit to Russia over past 26 years

World
September 28, 10:59 UTC+3 BISHKEK

The visit is set for September 29-30

Share
1 pages in this article

BISHKEK, September 28. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan’s Prime Minister Sapar Isakov will pay an official visit to Russia for the first time over the past 26 years and is scheduled to meet with his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev, the press service of Kyrgyz cabinet of ministers said on Thursday.

Read also
Kyrgyzstan's tank seen during Tank Biathlon competition at Alabino Firing Range in Russia

Senior official says Kyrgyzstan is interested in military cooperation with Russia

The visit of Isakov, who assumed office this August, is set for September 29-30.

"This is the first official visit of the prime minister of the Kyrgyz Republic to Russia in the country’s recent history starting from 1991. Until recently, all prime ministers have paid working visits," it said.

This will be also Isakov’s first visit to Russia as the prime minister.

During the visit, Isakov is also scheduled to meet with Speaker of Russia’s State Duma (lower house) Vyacheslav Volodin and meet with compatriots and heads of the Kyrgyz diaspora in Russia.

Isakov will visit the Skolkovo Innovation Center near Moscow and attend the opening ceremony of a medical center. He will also lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Kremlin Wall.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian top brass says Idlib airstrikes foil al-Nusra’s efforts to rescue terrorists
2
Washington will not tolerate Russia’s military advantage — US military chief
3
Russia should be prepared for US revenge for success in Syria, expert warns
4
Kyrgyz PM to pay first official visit to Russia over past 26 years
5
Global customers eyeing purchases of cutting-edge Russian military gear and apparel
6
Novosibirsk Airport evacuated due to bomb threat
7
Press review: Russia-NATO Сouncil frozen and Moscow responds to Kiev’s peacekeeping ploy
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама