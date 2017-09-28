Kyrgyz PM to pay first official visit to Russia over past 26 years

Donbass demands Kiev fully implement law on special statusWorld September 28, 13:35
Russian top brass says Idlib airstrikes foil al-Nusra’s efforts to rescue terroristsMilitary & Defense September 28, 13:14
Press review: Russia-NATO Сouncil frozen and Moscow responds to Kiev’s peacekeeping ployPress Review September 28, 13:00
VIM Airlines CEO, chief accountant taken into custody, Russian detectives sayBusiness & Economy September 28, 12:39
Owner of troubled Russian airline summoned for questioning over fraud — sourceBusiness & Economy September 28, 11:36
Novosibirsk Airport evacuated due to bomb threatSociety & Culture September 28, 11:12
France’s new ambassador to Russia seeks to cultivate bilateral tiesWorld September 28, 10:12
French ambassador confirms preparations underway for Macron's visit to RussiaWorld September 28, 9:13
Putin, Erdogan to discuss Syria in AnkaraRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 28, 9:01
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
BISHKEK, September 28. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan’s Prime Minister Sapar Isakov will pay an official visit to Russia for the first time over the past 26 years and is scheduled to meet with his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev, the press service of Kyrgyz cabinet of ministers said on Thursday.
The visit of Isakov, who assumed office this August, is set for September 29-30.
"This is the first official visit of the prime minister of the Kyrgyz Republic to Russia in the country’s recent history starting from 1991. Until recently, all prime ministers have paid working visits," it said.
This will be also Isakov’s first visit to Russia as the prime minister.
During the visit, Isakov is also scheduled to meet with Speaker of Russia’s State Duma (lower house) Vyacheslav Volodin and meet with compatriots and heads of the Kyrgyz diaspora in Russia.
Isakov will visit the Skolkovo Innovation Center near Moscow and attend the opening ceremony of a medical center. He will also lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Kremlin Wall.