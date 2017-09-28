Kyrgyz PM to pay first official visit to Russia over past 26 years

BISHKEK, September 28. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan’s Prime Minister Sapar Isakov will pay an official visit to Russia for the first time over the past 26 years and is scheduled to meet with his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev, the press service of Kyrgyz cabinet of ministers said on Thursday.

The visit of Isakov, who assumed office this August, is set for September 29-30.

"This is the first official visit of the prime minister of the Kyrgyz Republic to Russia in the country’s recent history starting from 1991. Until recently, all prime ministers have paid working visits," it said.

This will be also Isakov’s first visit to Russia as the prime minister.

During the visit, Isakov is also scheduled to meet with Speaker of Russia’s State Duma (lower house) Vyacheslav Volodin and meet with compatriots and heads of the Kyrgyz diaspora in Russia.

Isakov will visit the Skolkovo Innovation Center near Moscow and attend the opening ceremony of a medical center. He will also lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Kremlin Wall.