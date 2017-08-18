Senior official says Kyrgyzstan is interested in military cooperation with Russia

BISHKEK, August 18. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan is considering the possibility to galvanize cooperation with Russia in the military-industrial complex, the republic’s Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov said on Friday during a meeting with Deputy Chairman of the Military Economic Cooperation Board of the Russian Military Industrial Commission within the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Oleg Bochkaryov.

Last year, Kyrgyzstan and Russia managed to achieve "important results" within the commission for international military and technical cooperation by endorsing a cooperation program for the period until 2017, he said. "We express our willingness to develop cooperation between military enterprises and organizations, as well as set up joint ventures for military production in the country, which will galvanize the operation of some domestic enterprises and boost production output and exports," the deputy prime minister said.

According to Razakov, cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Russia in this area will enable the parties to enhance the level of industrial production for military plants. "This will help achieve closer cooperation between our countries’ military plants and extend military technical and military economic cooperation, as well as set up joint ventures and production," he assured.

Bochkaryov explained, in his turn, that the Russian delegation is to examine the operation of Kyrgyz military enterprises in the next three days. "After the plants’ examination, a working group will be set up for each of them, a partner enterprise will be selected and a technical help provided. The working groups will also include representatives form the Federal Service for Military Technical Cooperation and the Russian state company Rosoboronexport," he noted.

These working groups will collaborate with "each enterprise on an individual basis," he said. "We plan [to hold] a field meeting of the cooperation board for the Military Industrial Commission within the CSTO before April," he concluded.