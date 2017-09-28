Back to Main page
Syrian residents receive more than 300 tonnes of humanitarian supplies

World
September 28, 11:03 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Syrian communities signed two agreements to join ceasefire during the day

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Syrian residents have received more than 300 tonnes of food products, medicines and housewares during two humanitarian runs in the Deraa and Deir ez-Zor Governorates, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Residents of the Al-Taybah community, Deraa Governorate, received 126 tonnes of humanitarian supplies, and residents of Deir ez-Zor, 192 tonnes.

Russian military observers have reported 11 ceasefire violations in Syria during the day in the Homs and Damascus Governorates, while Turkish observers noted four violations in the Idlib, Homs and Damascus Governorates. The situation in the de-escalation zones remains stable. The bulk of sporadic firing occurred in the districts controlled by the al-Nusra Front and the Islamic State (both terror organizations outlawed in Russia).

Syrian communities signed two agreements to join ceasefire during the day. The number of communities that joined ceasefire has reached 2,237.

Four de-escalation zones have been established in Syria since early May. A corresponding agreement was reached in Astana by representatives of Russia, Iran and Turkey. In mid-September, the guarantor states declared operation of all de-escalation zones. Three zones had started operating before: in southwestern Syria, in Eastern Ghouta (a Damascus suburb) and near the city of Homs. The fourth zone comprises the Idlib Governorate and parts of neighboring Aleppo, Latakia and Hama Governorates.

