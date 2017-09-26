Russian Defense Ministry calls on UN to increase humanitarian aid to Syria

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry has called on the UN to increase its humanitarian supplies to Syria and contribute to the country’s restoration, the ministry’s press service reported on Tuesday.

"On September 26, a meeting between Deputy Head of the [Defense Ministry's] International Military Cooperation’s main department, Major General Yevgeny Ilin and Deputy Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General Ramzy Ezzeldin Ramzy took place in Moscow. The situation in Syria and prospects of stronger humanitarian cooperation between the UN and the Russian Defense Ministry have been discussed," the report says.

It was noted that "a Russian Defense Ministry official reported on national reconciliation committees’ activity in de-escalation zones and called on the UN to increase it humanitarian aid and provide help in the country’s post-war revival."

The parties noted the importance of results achieved at the sixth international meeting in Astana on Syria. "Establishment and normal operation of de-escalation zones provides conditions for a comprehensive process of political settlement of the Syrian conflict," the Russian Defense Ministry noted.

Contacts between the Russian Defense Ministry and the UN will continue, the ministry added.