Putin awards Guinean President Conde ‘Order of Friendship’

World
September 27, 16:59 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Guinea’s leader has been awarded for "his enormous personal contribution to the development of Russian-Guinean relations"

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree awarding Guinea’s President Alpha Conde a Russian state honor, the Order of Friendship, on Wednesday; the decree has been posted on the official portal of legal information.

Guinea’s leader has been awarded for "his enormous personal contribution to the development of Russian-Guinean relations."

Earlier in the day, the Kremlin announced that Putin and Guinean counterpart Alpha Conde, the current Chairperson of the African Union, who has arrived in Moscow on an official visit, would hold a meeting on Thursday.

The two presidents are to focus on the current state of affairs and prospects for development of the Russian-Guinean relationship, on Russia’s cooperation with the African Union and on pressing international and regional issues, primarily relevant for Africa, the Kremlin said.

