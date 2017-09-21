Back to Main page
France has no plans to recognize Donetsk consulate in Marseille

World
September 21, 15:15 UTC+3 PARIS
1 pages in this article

PARIS, September 21. /TASS/. France is not planning to officially recognize a consulate of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic due to open in the southern city of Marseille in late September, French Foreign Ministry Spokesman Alexandre Giorgini said on Thursday.

The organization, called the Center for representation of the Donetsk People’s Republic in France, was registered as an association under the 1901 law and this does not require any preliminary recognition by the French government, he explained.

"The French authorities won’t officially recognize this association, which does not have any diplomatic status, and therefore does not enjoy any privileges or immunity," Giorgini said.

The diplomat stressed that "France’s position remains unchanged - it supports Ukraine’s territorial integrity and does not recognize the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics."

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has said that "the goal of this association is illegal" and informed the French prosecutor about this, he added.

Media reports earlier said that a consulate of the Donetsk republic would open in Marseille on September 25. The consulate will be led by honorary consul Juber Fayard, who chairs a branch of a small right-wing party, National Center of Independents and Peasants, in Bouches-du-Rhone department in southern France, the reports said.

