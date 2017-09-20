Iran’s president blames US administration for nuclear deal violation

THE UNITED NATIONS, September 20. /TASS/. The US Administration led by President Donald Trump undermines its credibility while violating international agreements, including the Iran nuclear deal, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday, addressing the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly.

"By violating its international commitments, the new US administration only destroys its own credibility and undermines international confidence in negotiating with it, or accepting its word or promise," Rouhani said.

"It will be a great pity if this agreement were to be destroyed by ‘rogue’ newcomers to the world of politics: the world will have lost a great opportunity. But such unfortunate behavior will never impede Iran's course of progress and advancement," he said, speaking about the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

In addition, Rouhani slammed "the ignorant, absurd and hateful rhetoric, filled with ridiculously baseless allegations" that was "unfit to be heard at the United Nations."

In his address to the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump sharply criticized the Iran nuclear deal, branding it as "one of the worst" in the history of the United States. Trump said Iran had turned into "an economically depleted rogue state whose chief exports are violence, bloodshed, and chaos."

On July 14, 2015, Iran and a group of six world powers (five permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany) reached an agreement on resolving the persisting Iranian nuclear problem by adopting On January 16, 2016, it was announced that the implementation of this plan endorsed by the relevant UN Security Council resolution began. This plan envisages removal of the sanctions imposed on Iran over its nuclear program by the UN, the US and the European Union. In return, Tehran pledged to limit its nuclear activities placing them under international control.