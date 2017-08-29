Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow opposes amending Iranian nuclear deal's provisions

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 29, 9:28 UTC+3 ASTANA

Senior diplomat has also said that the US stance on Iran’s nuclear deal casts doubt on Washington’s ability to fulfil agreements

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi

ASTANA, August 29. /TASS/. Moscow opposes any changes to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran’s nuclear program and call on all partners to avoid unilateral decisions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday speaking at the 62nd conference of the Pugwash movement on Science for peace, disarmament, international security and scientific cooperation.

"We constantly encourage all partners to avoid unilateral actions within the framework of this agreement," he stressed.

"We are firmly opposed to any interpretations, any toughening or amending the text of this agreement."

US position 

The US position on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program casts doubt on Washington’s ability to execute agreements, the Russian diplomat has stressed. 

Read also
Hassan Rouhani

Iranian president calls defending nuclear deal top priority

"We see misunderstanding and mistrust on the part of the United States [regarding the implementation of the JCPOA]," he noted. "We believe that all their actions undermine not just the spirit, but the letter of the agreement as well. This also undermines Washington's ability to adhere to the consents they gave."

"Unfortunately, the so-called sanctions part of this agreement is still in place," the senior diplomat added. "We profoundly share the concern of our Iranian friends who note how slow Western businesses are returning to Iran."

On July 14, 2015, Iran and a group of six world powers (five permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany) reached an agreement on resolving the persisting Iranian nuclear problem by adopting the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). On January 16, 2016, it was announced that the implementation of this plan endorsed by the relevant UN Security Council resolution began. This plan envisages removal of the sanctions imposed on Iran over its nuclear program by the UN, the US and the European Union. In return, Tehran pledged to limit its nuclear activities placing them under international control.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Iran's nuclear program issue
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian defense contractor reveals deals signed at Army-2017 forum
2
Expert says North Korean missile proves capable of reaching Guam
3
Homs-Hama highway opens for humanitarian convoys in Syria
4
Russia may supply first ten Ka-226T helicopters to India in 2017
5
Russian, Mongolian Presidents agree to hold detailed talks on WEF sidelines
6
Russia to develop cruise missiles capable of striking targets at 1,000km range
7
Russian Olympic champion in figure skating Lipnitskaya wraps up sports career
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама