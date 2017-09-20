Powerful quake hits Japan

TOKYO, September 20. /TASS/. A powerful earthquake measuring 5.9 points on the Richter scale was registered east of Japan on Wednesday. According to the national meteorological service, the quake epicenter was in the Pacific Ocean east of Japan's main island of Honshu, at a depth of 10 kilometers.

There were no immediate reports about casualties or destroys. There was no tsunami threat. The underground tremors were registered in 17 prefectures of the central, northeast and northern parts of Japan, including the Hokkaido, Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures.