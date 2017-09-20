Trump at UN — defense of sovereignty to drumbeat of threats against DPRK

UNITED NATIONS, September 19. /TASS/. President Donald Trump of the U.S. on Tuesday made a debut at the rostrum of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly.

His speech fell in line largely with what the White House announced on Monday, namely, defense of the principle of state sovereignty in international affairs. Along with it, the 45th President of the U.S. who spoke inside the walls of the UN, an organization set up on the smoldering ruins of World War II "to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war", made the overt threats of total destruction of the DPRK.

His appeal to the world community to stand up and fight with the threats to sovereignty covered the swathes of the globe from Ukraine to the Pacific Asia.

"We must reject threats to sovereignty, from the Ukraine to the South China Sea," Trump said. "We must uphold respect for law, respect for borders, and respect for culture, and the peaceful engagement these allow. And just as the founders of this body intended, we must work together and confront together those who threaten us with chaos, turmoil, and terror."

"The scourge of our planet today is a small group of rogue regimes that violate every principle on which the United Nations is based," he went on. "They respect neither their own citizens nor the sovereign rights of their countries."

"No one has shown more contempt for other nations and for the wellbeing of their own people than the depraved regime in North Korea," Trump claimed. He repeated a rather standard set of Western accusations against the DPRK authorities, saying they were "responsible for the starvation deaths of millions of North Koreans, and for the imprisonment, torture, killing, and oppression of countless more."

"The United States has great strength and patience, but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea," Trump said.

He refrained from forecasting the theoretic price of a situation where developments would be spiraling out of hand under this apocalyptic scenario but said that "[…] hopefully this will not be necessary."

In the light of it, he thanked Moscow and Beijing for supporting the newly adopted UN Security Council’s sanctions against Pyongyang and spoke in favor of stepping up international pressure on the DPRK.

"The United Nations Security Council recently held two unanimous 15-0 votes adopting hard-hitting resolutions against North Korea, and I want to thank China and Russia for joining the vote to impose sanctions, along with all of the other members of the Security Council," Trump said. "Thank you to all involved."

He mentioned the DPRK leader Kim Jong-un, calling him ‘Rocket Man’ who was "on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime" and said it was time for the DPRK to recognize that denuclearization was the only kind of acceptable future for it.

As regards the situation in Syria, Trump said the U.S. was seeking de-escalation of combat operations and political settlement to the conflict in that war-torn country.

"We seek the de-escalation of the Syrian conflict, and a political solution that honors the will of the Syrian people," he said. Simultaneously, he described Syria’s legitimate government as "the criminal regime of Bashar al-Assad" and repeated a yet another time the assertions that Damascus had used chemical weapons against Syrian citizens, adding that it shocked "the conscience of every decent person."

"No society can be safe if banned chemical weapons are allowed to spread," he said.

Trump once again leveled sharp criticism at the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which the five permanent members of the UN Security and Germany signed with Iran for the purpose of settling the crisis around the Iranian nuclear program.

"The Iran Deal was one of the worst and most one-sided transactions the United States has ever entered into," he said in a remark that could be viewed as a signal of future uncertainties about the fate of the agreement. "Frankly, that deal is an embarrassment to the United States, and I don’t think you’ve heard the last of it believe me."

Trump labeled Iran "an economically depleted rogue state", the oil profits of which "go to fund Hezbollah and other terrorists that kill innocent Moslems and attack their peaceful Arab and Israel neighbors."

"We cannot let a murderous regime continue these destabilizing activities while building dangerous missiles, and we cannot abide by an agreement if it provides cover for the eventual construction of a nuclear program," Trump said. "Iran's government must stop supporting terrorists, begin serving its own people, and respect the sovereign rights of its neighbors."

Trump did not leave aside the dragged-out the internal political crisis in Venezuela, calling the current situation there unacceptable.

"The problem in Venezuela is not that socialism has been poorly implemented, but that socialism has been faithfully implemented," Trump said. "From the Soviet Union to Cuba

to Venezuela, wherever true socialism or communism has been adopted, it has delivered anguish and devastation and failure."

He described the administration of President Nicolas Maduro as "socialist dictatorship" and a "corrupt regime" that destroyed a prosperous nation by imposing a failed ideology, which according to Trump "has produced poverty and misery everywhere it has been tried."

"The United States has taken important steps to hold the regime accountable," Trump said. "We are prepared to take further action if the government of Venezuela persists on its path to impose authoritarian rule on the Venezuelan people."

Trump warned along with it America under his presidency would not sign up to unilateral deals from which it would gain nothing.

"For too long, the American people were told that mammoth multinational trade deals, unaccountable international tribunals, and powerful global bureaucracies were the best way to promote their success," he said. "But as those promises flowed, millions of jobs vanished and thousands of factories disappeared. Others gamed the system and broke the rules."

"While America will pursue cooperation and commerce with other nations, we are renewing our commitment to the first duty of every government: the duty of our citizens," Trump said. "This bond is the source of America's strength and that of every responsible nation represented here today."

"We cannot wait for someone else, for faraway countries or far-off bureaucrats - we can't do it," he said. "We must solve our problems, to build our prosperity, to secure our futures, or we will be vulnerable to decay, domination, and defeat."

He devoted a part of his speech to patriotism in different nations of the world, saying that the hope of the U.S. is "a word and world of proud, independent nations that embrace their duties, seek friendship, respect others, and make common cause in the greatest shared interest of all: a future of dignity and peace for the people of this wonderful Earth."

Trump also formulated America’s current message to the world: "We will fight together, sacrifice together, and stand together for peace, for freedom, for justice, for family, for humanity, and for the almighty God who made us all."

It remains to be seen to what degree the U.S. authorities will translate into practical policies the latter lofty principles formulated by Trump.