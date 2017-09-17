Bolivian president says hopes Putin will visit his country in November

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Bolivian President Evo Morales said on Sunday he hopes Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Bolivia in November when it will host a summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).

"The Russian president will probably visit Bolivia, for the first time in history," Venezuela’s teleSUR channel quoted his as saying.

"This November we will be responsible for the organization of an international event in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, the Gas Exporting Countries Forum," Morales said, adding that the "presence of the Russian president is guaranteed."

The Gas Exporting Countries Forum, an international intergovernmental organization, was set up in 2008 on the basis of an informal association of gas exporting countries. Currently, the GECF’s members are 12 nations: Algeria, Bolivia, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Libya, Nigeria, Qatar, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago, the United Arab Emirates, and Venezuela. Seven countries enjoy the observer status. They are the Netherlands, Norway, Kazakhstan, Iraq, Peru, and Azerbaijan. Bolivia will host the GECF’s fourth summit on November 2-24, 2017.