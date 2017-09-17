Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Bolivian president says hopes Putin will visit his country in November

World
September 17, 19:28 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"The Russian president will probably visit Bolivia, for the first time in history," Evo Morales said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Bolivian President Evo Morales said on Sunday he hopes Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Bolivia in November when it will host a summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).

"The Russian president will probably visit Bolivia, for the first time in history," Venezuela’s teleSUR channel quoted his as saying.

"This November we will be responsible for the organization of an international event in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, the Gas Exporting Countries Forum," Morales said, adding that the "presence of the Russian president is guaranteed."

The Gas Exporting Countries Forum, an international intergovernmental organization, was set up in 2008 on the basis of an informal association of gas exporting countries. Currently, the GECF’s members are 12 nations: Algeria, Bolivia, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Libya, Nigeria, Qatar, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago, the United Arab Emirates, and Venezuela. Seven countries enjoy the observer status. They are the Netherlands, Norway, Kazakhstan, Iraq, Peru, and Azerbaijan. Bolivia will host the GECF’s fourth summit on November 2-24, 2017.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Violence in Myanmar: Rohingya refugee crisis
10
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Spain beats Russia in EuroBasket 2017 bronze medal game
2
Saakashvili promises not to organize another revolution in Ukraine
3
Putin on Monday to inspect Zapad-2017 exercise
4
Zapad-2017 military exercise aims to repel simulated aggression against Russia, Belarus
5
More than 1,000 gunmen switch sides to join Syrian army
6
US Dept's idea to place UN peacekeepers at Russia-Ukraine border lacks logic - speaker
7
Russian attack helicopters provide aerial backing to land troops during Zapad-2017 drills
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама