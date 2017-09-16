Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukrainian military violate back-to-school ceasefire, one civilian injured - command

World
September 16, 12:33 UTC+3 DONETSK

The Ukrainian military used mortars, armored vehicles, infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers and small arms, the command said

Share
1 pages in this article

DONETSK, September 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military over past 24 hours 27 times violated ceasefire as they shelled 12 settlements in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the republic’s command said on Saturday.

"Over past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces 27 times violated ceasefire," the Donetsk News Agency quoted the command.

The Ukrainian military used mortars, armored vehicles, infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers and small arms, the command said.

"At about 10 at night on September 15, a civilian, born in 1953, got an eye injury from a shell, fired from positions of the Ukrainian military on the Trudovskiye settlement," the regional administration said.

Since the fall of 2014, participants in the Contact Group on East Ukrainian settlement have announced about a dozen of ceasefire deals. On June 24, the so-called "harvest ceasefire" came into effect - it was expected to hold until the end of August. However, shelling incidents continued to happen.

On August 23, the Contact Group members declared a "back-to-school" ceasefire in Donbass starting from August 25. However, on that very day, defense authorities of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk Republics reported that their territories had come under shelling from positions of the Ukrainian troops. Kiev, in turn, has been accusing the republics of violating the ceasefire.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Violence in Myanmar: Rohingya refugee crisis
10
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin welcomes Cross of Nation participants
2
Gazprom plans investing 100 billion rubles in Kyrgyzstan gas projects - Putin
3
Deliveries of Mi-28NM helicopters may start in 2018
4
Russian-Cuban cooperation in manufacturing developing successfully - official
5
DPRK's ultimate objective is to reach military parity with US, says Kim Jong-un
6
Ukrainian military violate back-to-school ceasefire, one civilian injured - command
7
Russia's military grouping in Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама