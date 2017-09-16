Ukrainian military violate back-to-school ceasefire, one civilian injured - command

DONETSK, September 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military over past 24 hours 27 times violated ceasefire as they shelled 12 settlements in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the republic’s command said on Saturday.

"Over past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces 27 times violated ceasefire," the Donetsk News Agency quoted the command.

The Ukrainian military used mortars, armored vehicles, infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers and small arms, the command said.

"At about 10 at night on September 15, a civilian, born in 1953, got an eye injury from a shell, fired from positions of the Ukrainian military on the Trudovskiye settlement," the regional administration said.

Since the fall of 2014, participants in the Contact Group on East Ukrainian settlement have announced about a dozen of ceasefire deals. On June 24, the so-called "harvest ceasefire" came into effect - it was expected to hold until the end of August. However, shelling incidents continued to happen.

On August 23, the Contact Group members declared a "back-to-school" ceasefire in Donbass starting from August 25. However, on that very day, defense authorities of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk Republics reported that their territories had come under shelling from positions of the Ukrainian troops. Kiev, in turn, has been accusing the republics of violating the ceasefire.