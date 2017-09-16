Ukrainian military violate back-to-school ceasefire, one civilian injured - command

Putin welcomes Cross of Nation participantsSport September 16, 12:21
Putin's proposals on peacekeepers no grounds for easing sanctions, says MerkelWorld September 16, 9:56
Russian-Cuban cooperation in manufacturing developing successfully - officialBusiness & Economy September 16, 6:09
DPRK's ultimate objective is to reach military parity with US, says Kim Jong-unWorld September 16, 2:29
Russia may refrain from signing US-drafted declaration on UN reforming - envoyRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 16, 0:34
Islamic State claims responsibility for London underground terror attackWorld September 15, 23:37
Russian tennis president Shamil Tarpischev reelected IOC memberSport September 15, 21:53
Russia’s Pskov monuments due to be listed as UNESCO World Heritage SiteSociety & Culture September 15, 21:45
Number of Russians doing charity work up by about 20% in past 10 years — pollSociety & Culture September 15, 20:22
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
DONETSK, September 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military over past 24 hours 27 times violated ceasefire as they shelled 12 settlements in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the republic’s command said on Saturday.
"Over past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces 27 times violated ceasefire," the Donetsk News Agency quoted the command.
The Ukrainian military used mortars, armored vehicles, infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers and small arms, the command said.
"At about 10 at night on September 15, a civilian, born in 1953, got an eye injury from a shell, fired from positions of the Ukrainian military on the Trudovskiye settlement," the regional administration said.
Since the fall of 2014, participants in the Contact Group on East Ukrainian settlement have announced about a dozen of ceasefire deals. On June 24, the so-called "harvest ceasefire" came into effect - it was expected to hold until the end of August. However, shelling incidents continued to happen.
On August 23, the Contact Group members declared a "back-to-school" ceasefire in Donbass starting from August 25. However, on that very day, defense authorities of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk Republics reported that their territories had come under shelling from positions of the Ukrainian troops. Kiev, in turn, has been accusing the republics of violating the ceasefire.