18 hospitalized following London subway terror blast

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. As many as 18 people have been hospitalized following a blast that hit a London Underground train on Friday, the London Ambulance Service said.

"We have taken 18 patients to a number of London hospitals. None are thought to be in a serious or life-threatening condition," the service said on Twitter.

Natasha Wills, Assistant Director of Operations at the London Ambulance Service, said in a statement that "we were called at 08:20 am today, with the first ambulance crew arriving within five minutes." "We have sent a number of resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, officers and our Hazardous Area Response Team," she added.

"We are working closely with our colleagues from the Metropolitan Police, British Transport Police and London Fire Brigade at the scene, ensuring patients receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible," the statement adds.

According to media reports, as a result of the explosion, some people suffered burns, while others were injured in the stampede that followed the blast.

Since March 2017, a number of terrorist attacks have taken place in the United Kingdom, killing dozens of people. The threat level for the country has been set as serious. According to the authorities, since June 2016, the number of people arrested in connection with terror-related crimes has grown by 68%.