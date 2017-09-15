Back to Main page
Blast rocks London underground, leaving several injured

World
September 15, 12:32 updated at: September 15, 14:16 UTC+3 LONDON

British authorities are treating the explosion that hit the Parsons Green underground station in London as a terrorist attack

LONDON, September 15. /TASS/. Police believe the explosion that hit a London underground train at Parsons Green station was a terrorist incident, a Scotland Yard spokesman told Sky News. According to him, the Counter Terrorism Command are investigating into the incident.

18 hospitalized following London subway terror blast

An improvised explosive device detonated on a tube train in London on Friday, Met Police assistant commissioner Mark Rowley said. "There was an explosion on a tube train," he said. "We now assess that is was a detonation of an improvised explosive device," Rowley added.

Passengers say they saw a bright flash, some even claim that it affected the entire tube car. Some people suffered burns, while others were injured in the stampede that followed the blast.

According to the Daily Mail, at least 20 people have been injured. The District Line has been suspended between Earls Court and Wimbledon station.

Around 50 firefighters are said to be at the scene. Meanwhile, Sky News said that the bomb had not detonated as intended, which prevented fatalities.

Since March 2017, a number of terrorist attacks have taken place in the United Kingdom, killing dozens of people. The threat level for the country has been set as serious. According to the authorities, since June 2016, the number of people arrested in connection with terror-related crimes has grown by 68%, reaching 379.

