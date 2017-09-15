UN envoy to Syria stresses importance of Astana, Geneva peace talks — Kazakh diplomat

18 hospitalized following London subway terror blastWorld September 15, 13:52
Russia’s Central Bank cuts key rate to 8.5%Business & Economy September 15, 13:47
Kremlin strongly condemns North Korean new missile launchRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 15, 13:44
Russian, Finnish experts reckon St. Petersburg Meteorite may have fallen near Lake SeligerScience & Space September 15, 13:23
Kremlin assures that Moscow won't suspend humanitarian aid to Donbass residentsRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 15, 13:22
UN peacemakers should protect people in Donbass — Ukraine’s ex-presidentWorld September 15, 13:12
Press review: US meddles in Russian regional elections and Moscow may end Donbass aidPress Review September 15, 13:00
Blast rocks London underground, leaving several injuredWorld September 15, 12:32
Global Fishery Forum addresses fishing issues in the context of globalizationPress Releases September 15, 11:46
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ASTANA, September 15. /TASS/. UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura promotes the continuation of talks in Astana and stresses the importance of supporting the Geneva process, Director of Department for Asia and Africa of Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry Aydarbek Tumatov said on Friday.
"On September 14, Kazakhstan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Abdrahmanov held meetings with the Guarantor Countries during which they stressed the importance of this round and the Astana process," he said. "In particular, at the meeting with United Nations Special Envoy for Syria, Steffan de Mistura, the diplomat noted the importance of the Astana process and the invaluable support for the Geneva talks".
"Right now in Astana, negotiations are underway on practical issues aimed at reducing violence "on the ground", which subsequently provides great support for the talks in Geneva," the diplomat noted. "We all understand that without the Geneva (talks) there won’t be peace in Syria. De Mistura stressed the importance of continuing the talks in Astana."