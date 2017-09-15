Back to Main page
UN envoy to Syria stresses importance of Astana, Geneva peace talks — Kazakh diplomat

World
September 15, 12:13 UTC+3 ASTANA

On September 14, the Kazakh top diplomat held meetings with the Guarantor Countries during which they stressed the importance of this round and the Astana process

ASTANA, September 15. /TASS/. UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura promotes the continuation of talks in Astana and stresses the importance of supporting the Geneva process, Director of Department for Asia and Africa of Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry Aydarbek Tumatov said on Friday.

"On September 14, Kazakhstan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Abdrahmanov held meetings with the Guarantor Countries during which they stressed the importance of this round and the Astana process," he said. "In particular, at the meeting with United Nations Special Envoy for Syria, Steffan de Mistura, the diplomat noted the importance of the Astana process and the invaluable support for the Geneva talks".

"Right now in Astana, negotiations are underway on practical issues aimed at reducing violence "on the ground", which subsequently provides great support for the talks in Geneva," the diplomat noted. "We all understand that without the Geneva (talks) there won’t be peace in Syria. De Mistura stressed the importance of continuing the talks in Astana."

