Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Staff of US diplomatic legations lose access to allotted parking spaces

World
September 15, 0:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Diplomats at the embassy in Moscow could use until most recently three parking lots by the entrance to their compound but these lots have also been deleted by now

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The staff of the U.S. embassy in Moscow and three consulates in St Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and Vladivostok - have lost the right to use allotted parking spaces nearby the compounds of their legations, Maria Olson, an official spokesperson for the embassy in Moscow told TASS on Thursday.

"It’s true that steps were taken to eliminate the parking spaces nearby the Consulates," she said when a reporter asked her.

Diplomats at the embassy in Moscow could use until most recently three parking lots by the entrance to their compound but these lots have also been deleted by now, Olson said.

In the meantime, a well-informed diplomatic source told TASS the Russian Consulates and missions in the U.S. had never had privileges in the form of specially allotted parking spaces.

"Parking spaces existed nearby the official residence of the Russian Ambassador but they were removed several months ago," the source said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said earlier this week Moscow would bring the conditions for the U.S. legations in Russia to full parity with the ones for the Russian legations in the U.S.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov the leveling out of conditions for the Russian and American diplomatic missions should not trigger a yet another surge of emotions. "The case in hand is the vanishing of extra bonuses or preferences, which the U.S. diplomats have been using for some time," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Violence in Myanmar: Rohingya refugee crisis
10
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
More than 1,000 gunmen switch sides to join Syrian army
2
Russian Defense Ministry develops electromagnetic gun to counter drones
3
Russia's Northern Fleet drills involve ten submarines
4
Iskander-M system gets new types of missiles — manufacturer
5
Russia and ExxonMobil sign amicable agreement— Finance Ministry
6
'Black holes' of the Russian Navy
7
Russian military units get cutting-edge electronic warfare systems
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама