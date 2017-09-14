Bulgarian vice president believes EU should cooperate closely with Russia

SOFIA, September 14. /TASS/. Vice President of Bulgaria Iliana Iotova is convinced that Europe should cooperate closely with Russia, as she told the press on Thursday, the News Agency BGNES reports.

"Russia is a country that both Europe and Bulgaria, which is part of the EU should work with. Russia is a necessary ally in the war on international terrorism," Iotova acknowledged.

Commenting on a government report that mentions Russia as "a country threating peaceful Europe," she noted that such documents take too much effort. "I think that lately we have wasted too much energy on arguments and ideological definitions," she said stressing that "the sanctions that Europe imposed on Russia, and Russian countersanctions didn’t yield the desired results and generated a negative effect.".