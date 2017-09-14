Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Bulgarian vice president believes EU should cooperate closely with Russia

World
September 14, 17:28 UTC+3 SOFIA

The vice president of Bulgaria stresses that the sanctions didn’t yield desired results

Share
1 pages in this article

SOFIA, September 14. /TASS/. Vice President of Bulgaria Iliana Iotova is convinced that Europe should cooperate closely with Russia, as she told the press on Thursday, the News Agency BGNES reports.

Read also

EU extends individual sanctions against Russian citizens, companies

"Russia is a country that both Europe and Bulgaria, which is part of the EU should work with. Russia is a necessary ally in the war on international terrorism," Iotova acknowledged.

Commenting on a government report that mentions Russia as "a country threating peaceful Europe," she noted that such documents take too much effort. "I think that lately we have wasted too much energy on arguments and ideological definitions," she said stressing that "the sanctions that Europe imposed on Russia, and Russian countersanctions didn’t yield the desired results and generated a negative effect.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Sanctions vs. Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Violence in Myanmar: Rohingya refugee crisis
10
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian, Iranian, Turkish forces to control Idlib’s de-escalation zone
2
Iskander-M system gets new types of missiles — manufacturer
3
Kremlin slams hype over Zapad-2017 military drills as provocative
4
Two Russian subs attack Islamic State in Syria with Kalibr cruise missiles
5
Russian-Finnish trade turnover on track to reach $11-12 bln in 2017
6
Deliveries of Mi-28NM helicopters may start in 2018
7
Four Russian cities get 48 bomb threats overall, evacuating 20,000 from local facilities
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама