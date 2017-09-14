EU extends individual sanctions against Russian citizens, companies

EU extends individual sanctions against Russian citizens, companiesWorld September 14, 16:02
BRUSSELS, September 14. /TASS/. The European Union has extended for six months individual sanctions against Russian citizens and companies, which expire on September 15. This is according to a statement of the EU Council, that was released in Brussels on Thursday.
"On 14 September 2017, the Council prolonged the restrictive measures over actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine for a further six months, until 15 March 2018. The measures consist of asset freezes and travel bans," the statement said.
The restrictive measures now apply to 149 persons and 38 entities, according to the statement.