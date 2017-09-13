Back to Main page
Russian, Iranian and Turkish experts arrive in Astana for Syria talks

World
September 13, 9:11 UTC+3 ASTANA

The sixth international meeting on the settlement in Syria will be held in Astana on September 14-15

ASTANA, September 13. /TASS/. Experts from the countries acting as guarantors of the ceasefire in Syria (Russia, Turkey and Iran) have arrived in Astana for consultations in the run-up to an international meeting on Syria, the press service of Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry reported on Wednesday.

Documents on Syria’s fourth de-escalation zone to be signed at Astana meeting

"Expert consultations between the delegations of the guarantor-countries of the Astana process on Syria are scheduled for September 13. The relevant experts have already arrived in Kazakhstan’s capital city. The talks that will involve the main delegations of the participants in this process will be held on September 14-15, as reported earlier," the press service said.

The sixth international meeting on the settlement in Syria will be held in Astana on September 14-15. It is planned to consider a number of documents regulating the activities of the de-escalation control forces in Syria and continue work on coordinating the composition of the control forces in Idlib.

The parties are expected to adopt a joint statement on demining historical monuments in Syria that have been declared UNESCO World Heritage sites and discuss other issues of mutual interest.

