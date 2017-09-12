EU refuses to recognize regional elections in Crimea, Sevastopol

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The European Union does not recognize the regional elections held in Crimea and Sevastopol on September 10, a European External Action Service spokesperson said in a statement.

"The European Union has not recognized the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol by the Russian Federation and therefore does not recognize the holding of elections in the Crimean peninsula," the statement reads. "Anybody elected in the Crimean peninsula claiming to ‘represent’ Crimea and Sevastopol will not be recognized as representatives of those territories, which are Ukrainian," the spokesperson added. "The European Union remains unwavering in its support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine," the statement says.

On September 10, governor election took place in Crimea’s city of Sevastopol for the first time in its history. Besides, additional city assembly election was held in 17 out of 184 electoral districts. At the same time, regional parliamentary election took place in two Crimean electoral districts.

Crimea issue

After Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich was ousted in a coup in February 2014, mass protests began in Crimea and eastern Ukraine. On March 11, 2014, Crimea’s Supreme Council and Sevastopol City Council adopted a declaration of independence.

On March 16, 2014, a referendum on reuniting with Russia was conducted. Over 80% of voters participated in the plebiscite, most of them supporting the idea (96.7% in Crimea and 95.6% in the city of Sevastopol).

On March 18, the treaty on Crimea’s reunification with Russia was signed by President Vladimir Putin, Russia’s Federal Assembly (parliament) approved the document on March 21.