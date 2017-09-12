Back to Main page
German top diplomat says Europe can be Russia’s only real partner

World
September 12, 1:09 UTC+3 BERLIN

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel added that Europe is also interested in partner relations with Russia

BERLIN, September 12. /TASS/. Europe can be Russia’s only real partner in the world, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Monday at a forum organized by the Handelsblatt newspaper.

"When I argue with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, I tell him: you have problems in the economy. Who can be your partner in future? Chine will not be. Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and so on are unlikely to be either. The only real partner is Europe," he said, adding that Europe is also interested in partner relations with Russia.

