Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Turkey is ready to assist refugees from Myanmar - President Erdogan

World
September 10, 10:25 UTC+3 ASTANA

Turkey’s President said he want to work with governments of Myanmar and Bangladesh to prevent this human drama

Share
1 pages in this article
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

© AP Photos/Ali Unal

ASTANA, September 10. /TASS/. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday during a summit of the Organization of Islamic Organization (OIC) on sciences and technologies, held in Astana, his country is ready to help refugees from Myanmar.

"In Myanmar, our Muslim brothers experience very abusive treatment, they are made to flee their houses, and we must apply every effort to prevent the unfair attitude to them," he said. "Together with governments of Myanmar and Bangladesh we want to be working to prevent this human drama."

The Turkish president said the Muslims seeking shelter in Bangladesh also need support.

"We have informed authorities of Bangladesh that we want to offer assistance," he continued. "In order to stop this violence, all the Islamic states must apply effort together."

The situation deteriorated sharply on August 25 when hundreds of militants of the grouping that calls itself the Arakan Rohingya Solidarity Army attacked 30 police stations. The number of casualties of the ensuing clashes between the Moslems and Buddhists reached 402 in the course on a week and more than 18,000 Rohingyas fled the country.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Violence in Myanmar: Rohingya refugee crisis
10
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Turkey is ready to assist refugees from Myanmar - President Erdogan
2
Iran could secretly help North Korea to gain nuclear weapons - paper
3
Putin says renovated stadium deserves being main host for 2018 FIFA World Cup
4
'Dangerous flower': Russian Army’s most powerful Tulip mortar in action
5
Elvira Nabiullina’s achievements as head of Russia’s Central Bank
6
Russian Arms Expo from 2018 may be returned to Nizhny Tagil in Urals - Deputy PM Rogozin
7
All statues of Lenin pulled down across Ukraine
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама