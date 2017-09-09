Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Syrian armed opposition confirms participation in talks in Kazakhstan

World
September 09, 8:40 UTC+3 ASTANA

The Turkish Republic is also doing intensive work on the contents of the forthcoming talk, Kazakhstani Foreign Minister Kairat Abdarakhmanov told

Share
1 pages in this article
© Ilzat Safargaliyev/TASS

ASTANA, September 9. /TASS/. Representatives of the Syrian armed opposition have confirmd participation in an international meeting in Astana on settling the conflict on Syria, Kazakhstani Foreign Minister Kairat Abdarakhmanov told reporters on Saturday.

"The Turkish Republic is also doing intensive work on the contents of the forthcoming talks, including the participation in them of the Syrian armed opposition," he said. "They've have confirmed provisionally they will take part but practice that has taken shape here shows information on this wil most likely come at the beginning of next week.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Violence in Myanmar: Rohingya refugee crisis
10
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Terrorists in Syria must be obliterated, none should be allowed to escape — Lavrov
2
Defense Ministry surprised at statement from German military authority about West-2017
3
Putin to take part in celebrations of Moscow’s City Day, opening of new park
4
Lavrov expects constructive dialogue on Syria, Libya, Ukraine with French top diplomat
5
Experts from 12 countries to monitor elections in 11 Russian constituent regions
6
Gazprom Export expects progress in China talks on ‘western route’ contract
7
Russia may build 115,000-tonne aircraft carriers by 2020
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама