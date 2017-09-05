Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kiev demands Russian representatives be excluded from Donbass peacekeeping mission

World
September 05, 14:50 UTC+3

Vladimir Putin previously backed deploying UN peacekeepers to Donbass

Share
1 pages in this article

KIEV, September 5. /TASS/. The Donbass peacekeeping mission should not include representatives of Russia and the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"In case a decision is made to conduct a peacekeeping operation, the presence of the aggressor state’s disguised military or other personnel on Ukraine’s territory should be out of the question, because it would run contrary to the basic principles of the UN peacekeeping activities," the statement reads. "Equally, no permission to carry out the operation should be required from the illegal armed groups active on certain areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions, which receive support, funding and technical assistance from Russia," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

Read also

German top diplomat comments on initiative to deploy UN mission in Donbass

Donetsk ready to discuss initiative to deploy UN peacekeepers to Donbass

Putin orders to submit resolution to UN on deploying peacekeepers to Donbass

Putin warns lethal weapons to Ukraine won’t change situation, but casualties will rise

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry has taken note of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement about the possibility to deploy UN peacekeepers to Donbass, the ministry said.

"We believe that the deployment of a United Nations peacekeeping mission may help restore peace and security in eastern Ukraine," the statement reads. According to the ministry, "such an operation could be aimed at ensuring sustainable peace in certain areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions based on the Minsk Agreements and in compliance with the major principles of the UN Charter, while the OSCE Special Monintrung Mission’s presence should be increased."

"As a staunch supporter of the initiative to deploy a UN peacekeeping mission to Donbass, Ukraine is ready to work on the issue. In this connection, the Ukrainian mission to the United Nations has been instructed to hold consultations with the UN Security Council members," the statement adds.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that the Russian president’s statement "is another attempt to distort the very idea of a peacekeeping operation," which was proposed by the Ukrainian president in March 2015.

In this regard, the ministry stated that the Donbass peacekeeping mission should not include representatives of Russia and the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
8
Police detain third suspect in Catalonia terror attacks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin stresses presidential bid by ally’s daughter depends on her own efforts
2
German top diplomat comments on initiative to deploy UN mission in Donbass
3
Russian frigate hits terrorist command centers in Syria with missiles
4
Press review: BRICS to widen membership and US eyes trade pressure on North Korea
5
China rejects possibility of military intervention in North Korea
6
Russia may build 115,000 tonne aircraft carriers by 2020
7
Syrian forces break IS terrorists’ siege of Deir ez-Zor — TV
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама