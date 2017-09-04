US, Ukraine to make observation flight over Russia, Belarus

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Representatives of the United States and Ukraine will make an observation flight over Russia and Belarus in accordance with the Treaty on Open Skies, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said in a statement published on its website.

"On September 4-8, a US-Ukrainian mission is planned to conduct an observation flight over the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation in compliance with the Treaty on Open Skies," the statement reads.

The observation flight will be aimed at monitoring military activities taking place on the territory of the monitored countries, the Belarusian Defense Ministry added.