US, Ukraine to make observation flight over Russia, Belarus

Press review: FBI raids Russian consulate and North Korea tests more nukesPress Review September 04, 13:00
Russian diplomat warns any misstep in Korean Peninsula area may lead to military outbreakRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 04, 11:55
Russian envoy says US saber-rattling stokes tensions on Korean PeninsulaRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 04, 11:20
BRICS leaders condemn North Korea’s nuclear testWorld September 04, 10:53
South Korea, US discuss deploying aircraft carrier, strategic bomber — mediaWorld September 04, 10:12
Moscow calls NATO accusations over West-2017 drills unfoundedRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 04, 9:29
Arctic Doctor program to attract doctors to Northern towns — expertsBusiness & Economy September 04, 8:50
Kylian Mbappe’s transfer to PSG most successful football deal — Monaco FC vice presidentSport September 04, 7:46
Russian embassy’s consulate offices in US to keep up intensive workRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 04, 6:47
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Representatives of the United States and Ukraine will make an observation flight over Russia and Belarus in accordance with the Treaty on Open Skies, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said in a statement published on its website.
"On September 4-8, a US-Ukrainian mission is planned to conduct an observation flight over the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation in compliance with the Treaty on Open Skies," the statement reads.
The observation flight will be aimed at monitoring military activities taking place on the territory of the monitored countries, the Belarusian Defense Ministry added.