Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow calls NATO accusations over West-2017 drills unfounded

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 04, 9:29 UTC+3 LJUBLJANA

The alliance has been well-informed about the exercises, according to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexei Meshkov

Share
1 pages in this article
© Artyom Korotayev/TASS

LJUBLJANA, September 4. /TASS/. Moscow considers NATO accusations over Zapad-2017 military drills as unfounded since the alliance has been well-informed about the upcoming events, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexei Meshkov said on Monday.

"It is evident that those countries seeking to exacerbate the situation as much as possible ahead of the exercises make various unfounded accusations," Meshkov said. "These are those countries that impede contacts of military from our states."

Read also
Russia-Belarus military drills

NATO slams observation format of Russia-Belarus military drills

Moscow has provided NATO with all necessary information about the upcoming Russian-Belarusian drills Zapad-2017, the diplomat said. "Invitations have been sent by the Russian and Belarusian sides."

The joint Russian-Belarusian strategic exercise Zapad-2017 (West-2017) is scheduled for September 14-20. About 12,700 troops and 680 pieces of military equipment are expected to take part. Some Western countries have expressed concerns over the upcoming maneuvers, and Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko called them a threat to his country. Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin earlier said the reports of an alleged ‘Russian threat’ in the wake of Zapad-2017 military exercises have nothing to do with reality. He insisted that the drills are purely defensive in nature.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
NATO
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow calls NATO accusations over West-2017 drills unfounded
2
Putin calls not to yield to emotions over North Korea’s nuclear tests
3
Russia wins 2017 European Volleyball Championship in Poland
4
US tells Russia it expects diplomatic property sold to it — Foreign Ministry
5
South Korea, US discuss deploying aircraft carrier, strategic bomber — media
6
US agents’ search of Russian trade mission undermine international law — Kremlin
7
Putin, Xi visit exhibition of Chinese arts and crafts
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама