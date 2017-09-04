Moscow calls NATO accusations over West-2017 drills unfounded

South Korea, US discuss deploying aircraft carrier, strategic bomber — mediaWorld September 04, 10:12
Moscow calls NATO accusations over West-2017 drills unfoundedRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 04, 9:29
Arctic Doctor program to attract doctors to Northern towns — expertsBusiness & Economy September 04, 8:50
Russian embassy’s consulate offices in US to keep up intensive workRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 04, 6:47
WikiLeaks’s Assange: Trump may be deposed if blocks trade with ChinaWorld September 04, 4:29
Russia’s Sharapova out of 2017 US Open after 4th round defeat to Latvia’s SevastovaSport September 04, 3:01
Trump tells Abe US ready to use nuclear weapons against North Korea if necessaryWorld September 04, 2:17
Russia wins 2017 European Volleyball Championship in PolandSport September 04, 1:05
US agents’ search of Russian trade mission undermine international law — KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 03, 21:21
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
LJUBLJANA, September 4. /TASS/. Moscow considers NATO accusations over Zapad-2017 military drills as unfounded since the alliance has been well-informed about the upcoming events, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexei Meshkov said on Monday.
"It is evident that those countries seeking to exacerbate the situation as much as possible ahead of the exercises make various unfounded accusations," Meshkov said. "These are those countries that impede contacts of military from our states."
Moscow has provided NATO with all necessary information about the upcoming Russian-Belarusian drills Zapad-2017, the diplomat said. "Invitations have been sent by the Russian and Belarusian sides."
The joint Russian-Belarusian strategic exercise Zapad-2017 (West-2017) is scheduled for September 14-20. About 12,700 troops and 680 pieces of military equipment are expected to take part. Some Western countries have expressed concerns over the upcoming maneuvers, and Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko called them a threat to his country. Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin earlier said the reports of an alleged ‘Russian threat’ in the wake of Zapad-2017 military exercises have nothing to do with reality. He insisted that the drills are purely defensive in nature.