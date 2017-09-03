North Korean nuclear test poses no threat to Russian Far East — seismologist

Russian hoverbike makes first public test flightScience & Space September 03, 8:07
VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. The nuclear test, reportedly carried out by North Korea on Sunday morning, poses no threat to Russia’s Far Eastern Primorye Territory, a meteorologist with the local service told TASS.
Earlier in the day, officials and media in Japan and South Korea reported of unusual seismological activity recorded in North Korea. A strong, but shallow tremor was registered near the country’s nuclear test site.
"Considering the current wind’s direction, there is no threat to Primorye," the source said.
Primorye, which has an 18-km border with North Korea in its south, currently has winds blowing from the north. It is Russia’s only region that borders the Communist state.
According to the official, the radiation level is within safe limits. The information is updated every hour.