Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukraine to introduce biometric control of foreign nationals, including Russians

World
September 01, 16:21 UTC+3 KIEV

The government was given a one-month deadline to establish the rules of registration in Ukrainian territory for all foreign citizens

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Bobylyov/TASS

KIEV, September 1. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko has signed a decreed to introduce biometric control of all foreign nationals, including Russians, who cross the country’s border starting from January 1, 2018.

Read also

Putin will 'definitely react' in case Ukraine introduces visa regime, spokesman warns

The government was given a one-month deadline to establish the rules of registration in Ukrainian territory for all foreign citizens, including Russians, and stateless persons. The list of so-called migration risk states is to be updated and Russia included in it.

Within two months the Cabinet of Ministers is to establish the mechanism and stages of introducing preliminary electronic notification foreigners and stateless persons will use to declare their intention to visit Ukraine, and entry and exit procedures for foreigners, including Russian citizens. Both will be allowed to enter Ukraine only upon the presentation of a foreign passport containing an electronic chip.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
8
Police detain third suspect in Catalonia terror attacks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: US raises stakes in diplomatic feud and Pakistan seeks to boost Russia ties
2
Russia’s Vice-Admiral Kulakov destroyer escorting Chinese tanker through Gulf of Aden
3
German politician admits Crimea being part of Russia is fact of life
4
Moscow to react to US demands to shut Russian diplomatic facilities after sizing matter up
5
Ukraine to introduce biometric control of foreign nationals, including Russians
6
Last Soviet leader Gorbachev’s autobiography to be released on September 16
7
Human rights ombudswoman hopes jailed Russian pilot will be pardoned by Trump
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама