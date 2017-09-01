Ukraine to introduce biometric control of foreign nationals, including Russians

Last Soviet leader Gorbachev’s autobiography to be released on September 16Society & Culture September 01, 16:36
KIEV, September 1. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko has signed a decreed to introduce biometric control of all foreign nationals, including Russians, who cross the country’s border starting from January 1, 2018.
The government was given a one-month deadline to establish the rules of registration in Ukrainian territory for all foreign citizens, including Russians, and stateless persons. The list of so-called migration risk states is to be updated and Russia included in it.
Within two months the Cabinet of Ministers is to establish the mechanism and stages of introducing preliminary electronic notification foreigners and stateless persons will use to declare their intention to visit Ukraine, and entry and exit procedures for foreigners, including Russian citizens. Both will be allowed to enter Ukraine only upon the presentation of a foreign passport containing an electronic chip.