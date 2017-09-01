Chief editor of Russian weekly newspaper denied entry to Moldova

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Moldova’s authorities have barred Igor Chernyak, the chief editor of Russia’s Argumenty i Fakty weekly, from entering the country, the weekly said in a statement published on its website.

"At Chisinau airport, authorities prevented him from crossing the border citing his being a journalist, but there were no further explanations," the statement reads. Apart from Chernyak, another Russian citizen - a businessman who owns several wineries in Moldova - has also been denied entry to the country.

According to earlier reports, the Moldavan authorities deported a Russian delegation headed to Transnistria, which particularly comprised President of the Russian Military Expert Board Major General Alexander Vladimirov.

In August, Moldova declared Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin, who is also Russian President’s Special Representative for Transnistria and a co-chair of the Russian-Moldovan intergovernmental commission, persona non grata.