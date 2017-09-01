Back to Main page
Chief editor of Russian weekly newspaper denied entry to Moldova

World
September 01, 9:25 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Another Russian citizen, a businessman who owns several wineries in Moldova, has also been denied entry to the country

© Vadim Denisov/TASS

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Moldova’s authorities have barred Igor Chernyak, the chief editor of Russia’s Argumenty i Fakty weekly, from entering the country, the weekly said in a statement published on its website.

