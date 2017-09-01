Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Conditions for improvement created in Syria — Putin

World
September 01, 1:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"We have delivered a powerful blow to the terrorists and laid the groundwork for launching the movement towards a political settlement and the return of the Syrian people to peace," Putin said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Conditions for improvement have been created in Syria, but anti-terrorism effort must continue in the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his article in the run-up of the BRICS summit published on Friday.

Read also

More than 8,000 terrorists wiped out in Syria over three months

"Thanks to the efforts of Russia and other concerned countries that conditions have been created to improve the situation in Syria. We have delivered a powerful blow to the terrorists and laid the groundwork for launching the movement towards a political settlement and the return of the Syrian people to peace," Putin said in his article, headlined "BRICS: Towards New Horizons of Strategic Partnership," to be published by the leading media of the BRICS states (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) ahead of the group’s summit due on September 3-5 in China.

The Russian leader added that "the fight against terrorists in Syria and other countries and regions must continue."

"Russia calls for going over from debates to the practical creation of a broad counterterrorism front based on international law and led by the UN," he continued. "Naturally, we highly appreciate the support and assistance of our BRICS partners in this respect."

He went on to say that "Russia highly values the multifaceted cooperation that has developed within BRICS." "Our countries’ constructive cooperation on the international arena is aimed at creating a fair multipolar world and equal development conditions for all," the Russian leader said.

He called for closer international cooperation with its BRICS partners.

"Russia stands for closer coordination of the BRICS countries’ foreign policies, primarily at the UN and G20, as well as other international organizations," Putin said. "It is clear that only the combined efforts of all countries can help bring about global stability and find solutions to many acute conflicts, including those in the Middle East.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
8
Police detain third suspect in Catalonia terror attacks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia cannot afford to let US off the hook for its adverse actions — Kremlin
2
Russian ambassador comments on US demand to close three Russian diplomatic facilities
3
Russia’s Defense Ministry gets Tu-160 strategic bomber after upgrade
4
North Korean problem should be solved through dialogue, not pressure — Putin
5
New rain-inducing technique developed by Russian hi-tech firm
6
MP warns against symmetrical response as US ‘starts hot phase of diplomatic war’
7
Forbes reveals this century’s 100 most influential Russians
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама