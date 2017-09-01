Conditions for improvement created in Syria — Putin

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Conditions for improvement have been created in Syria, but anti-terrorism effort must continue in the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his article in the run-up of the BRICS summit published on Friday.

"Thanks to the efforts of Russia and other concerned countries that conditions have been created to improve the situation in Syria. We have delivered a powerful blow to the terrorists and laid the groundwork for launching the movement towards a political settlement and the return of the Syrian people to peace," Putin said in his article, headlined "BRICS: Towards New Horizons of Strategic Partnership," to be published by the leading media of the BRICS states (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) ahead of the group’s summit due on September 3-5 in China.

The Russian leader added that "the fight against terrorists in Syria and other countries and regions must continue."

"Russia calls for going over from debates to the practical creation of a broad counterterrorism front based on international law and led by the UN," he continued. "Naturally, we highly appreciate the support and assistance of our BRICS partners in this respect."

He went on to say that "Russia highly values the multifaceted cooperation that has developed within BRICS." "Our countries’ constructive cooperation on the international arena is aimed at creating a fair multipolar world and equal development conditions for all," the Russian leader said.

He called for closer international cooperation with its BRICS partners.

"Russia stands for closer coordination of the BRICS countries’ foreign policies, primarily at the UN and G20, as well as other international organizations," Putin said. "It is clear that only the combined efforts of all countries can help bring about global stability and find solutions to many acute conflicts, including those in the Middle East.".