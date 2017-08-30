Back to Main page
Berlin’s top diplomat suggests US nukes be removed from Germany

World
August 30, 11:47 UTC+3 BERLIN

Unverified data suggest that up to 20 American nuclear warheads have been located at an airfield near the municipality of Buchel, Rhineland-Palatinate state, since the Cold War era

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel

© Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP

BERLIN, August 30. /TASS/. American nuclear weapons based in Germany should be withdrawn from the country, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said in an interview with German news agency DPA during a visit to New York. This, he said, must become the result of the new dialogue on disarmament.

Read also

Trump says US nuclear arsenal is more powerful than ever

Leader of the Social Democratic Party of Germany Martin Schulz earlier argued for it.

"I am confident that it is necessary to talk again about arms control and disarmament. That’s why I think that Martin Schulz’s statements that the issue should concern withdrawing weapons from our country are right," Gabriel said.

According to the DPA agency, unverified data suggest that up to 20 American nuclear warheads have been located at an airfield near the municipality of Buchel, Rhineland-Palatinate state, since the Cold War era.

In March 2010, Bundestag members issued by a majority of votes a mandate for the government for talks with Washington on withdrawal of American nuclear weapons from Germany. However, then-German cabinet of ministers declared that it would not take any unilateral steps without coordination with the country’s NATO partners.

