Ambassador says Japan expects Abe and Putin to discuss Arctic cooperation

SABETTA /Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region/, August 30. /TASS/. Tokyo expects Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to discuss Arctic cooperation with Russian President Vladimir Putin at their meeting in Vladivostok, Japanese Ambassador to Russia Keiji Ide said.
"I am sure that they [Putin and Abe - TASS] will discuss a wide range of issues concerning our cooperation, including cooperation in the Arctic," the ambassador said at a meeting of the Arctic Council member states.
Ide also said that the two leaders would hold a meeting on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum, scheduled to be held in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on September 6-7.