Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ambassador says Japan expects Abe and Putin to discuss Arctic cooperation

World
August 30, 11:08 UTC+3 SABETTA

The two leaders would hold a meeting on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum

Share
1 pages in this article

SABETTA /Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region/, August 30. /TASS/. Tokyo expects Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to discuss Arctic cooperation with Russian President Vladimir Putin at their meeting in Vladivostok, Japanese Ambassador to Russia Keiji Ide said.

"I am sure that they [Putin and Abe - TASS] will discuss a wide range of issues concerning our cooperation, including cooperation in the Arctic," the ambassador said at a meeting of the Arctic Council member states.

Ide also said that the two leaders would hold a meeting on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum, scheduled to be held in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on September 6-7.

Read also

Japanese PM plans to continue dialogue on peace treaty with Russia

Kremlin believes political resolve will eventually produce Russia-Japan peace deal

Abe says he wants to sign Russia-Japan peace treaty with Putin

Japanese top official: Peace treaty with Russia 'not an easy issue', but there's progress

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
8
Police detain third suspect in Catalonia terror attacks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Installation of Crimea bridge over Kerch Strait completed
2
Chinese diplomat says settling North Korean tensions depends on US, Seoul, and Pyongyang
3
Nord Stream 2 project received 324 mln euro funding from European companies — Gazprom
4
Russian Olympic champion in figure skating Lipnitskaya wraps up sports career
5
US B61-12 nukes may lower threshold of using nuclear weapons, diplomat says
6
Berlin’s top diplomat suggests US nukes be removed from Germany
7
Russian aluminum giant Rusal calls investigation in Ukraine ‘political pressure’
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама